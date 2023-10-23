Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Incyte by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Incyte by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock opened at $55.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.