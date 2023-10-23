Strs Ohio Sells 1,789 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on A shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agilent Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE A opened at $109.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.82 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average is $121.95.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

