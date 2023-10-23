Strs Ohio Sells 44,959 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,959 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.20 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 16.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -553.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,343.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis purchased 4,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

