Strs Ohio Sells 575 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 30,634 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $115.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.71 and a 1-year high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

