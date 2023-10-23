Strs Ohio Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,913,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,389,000 after purchasing an additional 576,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,541,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,725 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $24.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

