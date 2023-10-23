Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 25,649 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Apartment Income REIT worth $25,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 133.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 735,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 301,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIRC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $31.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.