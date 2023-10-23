Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $22.82 Million Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,484 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of RB Global worth $22,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 203.8% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 14,851,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,968,000 after buying an additional 9,962,297 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in RB Global in the first quarter valued at about $197,481,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,511 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 114.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,492,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 1,638.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,674,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,282,000 after buying an additional 1,578,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA stock opened at $63.46 on Monday. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.91.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James raised shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy J. O’day acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.52 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy J. O’day acquired 1,500 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.52 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,492.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,911 shares of company stock worth $412,150. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

