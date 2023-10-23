Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23.12 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 167,884 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Franklin Resources worth $23,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6,395.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $144,324.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at $251,960.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

