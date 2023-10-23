Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $23.54 Million Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 50,656 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Wynn Resorts worth $23,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $87.60 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -547.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.20.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -625.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $25,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,778.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

