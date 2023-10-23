Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.02 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,830 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of DocuSign worth $27,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,778 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $198,007,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DocuSign by 256.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $40.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.39, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

