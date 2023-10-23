Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $27.85 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $27,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,683,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,694,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,358,000 after buying an additional 990,485 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of SPOT opened at $149.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.37 and a 200 day moving average of $149.83. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

