Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,413,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of KeyCorp worth $22,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 165,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.26.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

