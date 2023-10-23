Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,352 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of NRG Energy worth $23,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $114,390,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,331 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,438,000 after buying an additional 1,737,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $40.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRG

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.