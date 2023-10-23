Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 133,691 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,691 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.98% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $26,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6,220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,136,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,939 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 355.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,592 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,879,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.41.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.31. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

