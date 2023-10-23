Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 81,388 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,388 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Caesars Entertainment worth $23,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 106.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 37.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 21,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CZR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

