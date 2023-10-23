Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,860 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Tapestry by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 560,724 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 49,540 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.3% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 44,198 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,823 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

