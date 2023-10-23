Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,331.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.79.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $38.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $52.09.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.43. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

