Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TEF. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Telefónica Price Performance

NYSE TEF opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefónica

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.