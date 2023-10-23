Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 25th

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0899 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $4.57 on Monday. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $5.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TLSNY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Telia Company AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

