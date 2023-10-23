Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Holdings Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $437,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 35,125 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $341,766.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,846.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $437,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,848 shares of company stock worth $799,176. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

