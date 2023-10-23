The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $93.20

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.20 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 93.43 ($1.14), with a volume of 348914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.10 ($1.15).

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -672.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.39.

The Bankers Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2,142.86%.

The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

