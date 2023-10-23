The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,064,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.05 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $126.48 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $348.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

