The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Trade Desk worth $39,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 2,504 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $214,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,636 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,397 shares of company stock worth $27,833,759 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TTD opened at $74.06 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.86, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

