TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Position Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,597 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $39,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 428.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.8 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $67.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.