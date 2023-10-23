TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $947.71.

NYSE:TDG opened at $822.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $861.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $837.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $521.43 and a twelve month high of $940.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $878.41, for a total value of $10,395,103.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,878 shares of company stock worth $51,907,770 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

