Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $52,400.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $52,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,734,802 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,362.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, October 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $27,150.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,582 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $141,468.46.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $56,700.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 17,645 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $106,399.35.

On Friday, September 22nd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,022 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $186,136.40.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 41,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $253,150.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 33,375 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $202,252.50.

On Monday, September 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $93,900.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $235,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $5.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 159.01% and a net margin of 12.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TZOO. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

