Treasure Global (TGL) & Its Competitors Financial Review

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) is one of 193 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Treasure Global to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Treasure Global has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treasure Global’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Treasure Global and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Treasure Global $69.41 million -$11.73 million -0.52 Treasure Global Competitors $3.74 billion $80.02 million 3.98

Analyst Ratings

Treasure Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global. Treasure Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Treasure Global Competitors 867 5131 10656 270 2.61

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.44%. Given Treasure Global’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Treasure Global has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Treasure Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasure Global -16.90% -320.26% -175.63% Treasure Global Competitors -33.43% -168.01% -8.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Treasure Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Treasure Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Treasure Global rivals beat Treasure Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Treasure Global Company Profile

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

