Treasure Global (TGL) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) is one of 193 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Treasure Global to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Treasure Global has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treasure Global’s peers have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Treasure Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Treasure Global Competitors 867 5131 10656 270 2.61

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.44%. Given Treasure Global’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Treasure Global has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Treasure Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Treasure Global $69.41 million -$11.73 million -0.52 Treasure Global Competitors $3.74 billion $80.02 million 3.98

Treasure Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global. Treasure Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Treasure Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasure Global -16.90% -320.26% -175.63% Treasure Global Competitors -33.43% -168.01% -8.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Treasure Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Treasure Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Treasure Global peers beat Treasure Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

