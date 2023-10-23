Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,660 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trex by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 29.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Trex stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $76.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TREX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TREX

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.