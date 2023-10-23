Truist Financial Corp Acquires 16,390 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $34,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.68 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

