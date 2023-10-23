Truist Financial Corp Acquires 17,646 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $40,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 386.3% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $6,044,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $47.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

