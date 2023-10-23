Truist Financial Corp Buys 41,512 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,512 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.33% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $26,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $49.68.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.