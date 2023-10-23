Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,889 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.65% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $34,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS opened at $28.70 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

