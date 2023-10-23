Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 130.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 715,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,042 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $35,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 348.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

OMFL opened at $44.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.