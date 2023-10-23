Truist Financial Corp Has $30.54 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,227,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Flowers Foods worth $30,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 14.9% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.3% in the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $20.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

