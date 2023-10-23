Truist Financial Corp Has $32.62 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $32,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 77,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $150.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.77 and a 52 week high of $167.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.43.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

