Truist Financial Corp Has $37.85 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $37,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS opened at $45.73 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

