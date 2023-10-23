Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $160.09 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.15 and a 200 day moving average of $185.97.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 313.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,551 shares of company stock worth $3,007,034. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

