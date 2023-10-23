Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,857 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.50% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $36,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $95.80 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $116.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

