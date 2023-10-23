Truist Financial Corp Purchases 90,188 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,188 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $28,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,876,000 after buying an additional 27,699,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,999,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,734,000 after buying an additional 4,970,882 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,302,000 after buying an additional 3,098,930 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,547,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,615,000 after buying an additional 2,070,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,598,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,523,000 after buying an additional 1,048,376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $42.76 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

