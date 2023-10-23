Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Centene worth $31,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in Centene by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Centene by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $71.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $87.84.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research cut Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

