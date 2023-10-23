Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 669,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,265 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of W. R. Berkley worth $39,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 36.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,226,000 after buying an additional 1,319,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $63.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.