Truist Financial Corp Sells 109,838 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,359,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 109,838 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Huntington Bancshares worth $36,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,873,000 after acquiring an additional 232,098 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $9.64 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

