Truist Financial Corp Sells 21,063 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,063 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $32,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

IWN stock opened at $128.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $157.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

