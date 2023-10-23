Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,947 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $39,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $49.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.52.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

