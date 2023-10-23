Turning Point Brands (TPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, analysts expect Turning Point Brands to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $376.46 million, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.49. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $26.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 10.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,847,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,796,000 after acquiring an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,253,000 after buying an additional 44,584 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,276,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after buying an additional 120,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after buying an additional 287,337 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes adult consumer products. It operates through Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products segments. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

