Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 785 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $43,700.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,147 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $175,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,740.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,691 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,282 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO opened at $53.33 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.