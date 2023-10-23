UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,360,000 after acquiring an additional 206,020 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 34.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in UGI by 1.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 4.7% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 47.4% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $43.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

