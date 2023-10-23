Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 23,180 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Universal Health Services worth $28,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 30.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $124.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

