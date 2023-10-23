Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,666,000 after purchasing an additional 553,248 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,454 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,624,000 after purchasing an additional 367,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $216.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.93. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.16 and a twelve month high of $269.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $269.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

